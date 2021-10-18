SMUD investigating why loud alarm went off at 59th Street location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District is trying to figure out why a loud alarm was going off at one of their buildings.
Few details about what happened and what the alarm was for are known at this time.
The utility posted a tweet referring to the alarm as a "loud beeping sound" and added that it appears to be building alarm.
A spokesperson for SMUD said the alarm was going off at their 59th Street location and that no additional information was available.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9