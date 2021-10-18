x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SMUD investigating why loud alarm went off at 59th Street location

A spokesperson had no additional details Monday night regarding what the alarm was related to.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District is trying to figure out why a loud alarm was going off at one of their buildings.

Few details about what happened and what the alarm was for are known at this time. 

The utility posted a tweet referring to the alarm as a "loud beeping sound" and added that it appears to be building alarm.

A spokesperson for SMUD said the alarm was going off at their 59th Street location and that no additional information was available.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

How to Avoid Paying More with SMUD's Time-of-Day Rates

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.