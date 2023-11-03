South Lake Tahoe Raley’s closing permanently after roof collapse

The company says the damage will prevent them from reopening the store before its lease expires at the end of June

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A popular Raley’s location in South Lake Tahoe is permanently closing earlier than expected after the roof collapsed from snow loading last month.

A spokesperson for the store previously told ABC10 the lease for the location at Lake Tahoe Boulevard was expiring June 30. Raley’s says it negotiated with the landlord, but the two couldn’t reach a resolution.

Then, in March, the store abruptly closed due to structural and safety concerns after the roof collapsed from the weight of the snowpack.

A Raley’s spokesperson told ABC10 Monday the store won’t be reopening ahead of its lease ending due to its condition and damage.

“Our team, along with third-party experts have been working diligently to assess the conditions of our store. With a continued focus on Team Member and community safety, we have concluded that the store condition and damage will prevent us from reopening the store before the lease ends. As a result, the Raley's on Stateline will not reopen.”

The company says the location on Emerald Bay Road is still open for business.

