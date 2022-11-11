1 woman dead after crash in South Sacramento

CHP told ABC10 that based on the initial investigation they do not believe the woman was wearing a seatbelt.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is dead after an overnight crash on southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento. She was 33 years old and from Sacramento.

The deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday at 47th Street, according to California Highway Patrol South Sacramento.

Sgt. Glace with South Sacramento CHP said that based on information from witnesses the car was traveling around 70 miles per hour.

"For whatever reason, it swerved all the way from the left lane to take the off-ramp at the last moment. While doing so it went to the left, across the dirt median, lost control and ended up overturning and subsequently rested in the ditch area," Glace said.

CHP told ABC10 that based on the initial investigation they do not believe the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

