How Highway 99 closure impacted a South Sacramento record store

For Record Store Day, the Phono Select Records store owner made sure his customers were prepared for traffic delays.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Think of it as Black Friday for stores, which is how Phono Select Records owner Dale Bassi described Record Store Day. Sales generally are 10 times that of a normal day bringing vinyl record collectors hungry to get their hands on new releases.

"What happens today is that a lot of labels and a lot of bands get together to release limited addition items," Bassi said.

Record Store Day also lands on the first weekend of the massive highway 99 closure that will shut down a portion of the highway plus multiple on and off ramps. Phono Select Records is located almost directly between I-5, less than a mile from construction.

Bessie was nervous the highway could affect customer turnout.

The Highway 99 Closure did not stop Joanne Purdy, a vinyl collector, from getting to her appointment. She arrived at the store at 7 a.m. for her 10 a.m. appointment by taking the Power Inn road detour to avoid any delays.

“I planned ahead I already knew about the closure way in advance so I went the long way around and left early to make sure I got here first,” Purdy said.

Purdy says Phono Select Records is the first stop of many for her on Record Store Day. She expects to hit traffic by the end of the day, but says any other collector starting their day may endure it sooner.

“Those who are leaving at 9 or 9:30 they might run into some problems,” Purdy said.