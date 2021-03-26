Man arrested for allegedly placing pipe bombs at South Sacramento elementary school back in custody

Less than a day after being released, Gustavo Aguilar is back in custody.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of placing live pipe bombs outside of a South Sacramento elementary school is back in custody after being arrested and posting bail Wednesday.

Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say 57-year-old Gustavo Aguilar is responsible for two live pipe bombs found weeks apart in front of Ethel I. Baker Elementary School, located near Laurine Way and Iowa Avenue.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies say the 2.5-inch steel pipe was sealed at both ends with an improvised fuse. They say inside the pipe was metal shrapnel, clay putty, several firecrackers and gasoline.

A "zip gun" was also found outside the elementary school. The sheriff's office says the zip gun was fashioned out of steel pipping and had a spring-loaded cap with a 12-gauge shotgun round.

Aguilar was arrested for the incidents and released the same day on $25,000 bond. Less than a day later, a judge ordered him back to jail pending bail, according to Sacramento County Main Jail records.

Records show that Aguilar now faces three felony charges and a $150,000 bond.

