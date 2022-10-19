Stanislaus County woman accused of embezzling more than $200K from nonprofits

According to investigators, she was both a board member and signer for the affected nonprofits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HUGHSON, Calif. — A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Wednesday amid accusations she stole nearly $200,000 from nonprofits in Oakdale.

According to a news release, Oakdale investigators were first called in June by board members who discovered money was missing from their foundation’s accounts.

The release says investigators believe 60-year-old Lana Casey, a board member and signer for the nonprofits, was responsible for the thefts.

A search warrant on her accounts found dozens of checks from the organizations were deposited into her account.

She was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and grand theft, and investigators believe other organizations may be affected. Anyone with information can call Det. Madyson Falconi at 209-605-3519 or 209-847-2231.