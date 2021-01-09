'Time for him to come home' | Stanislaus firefighter burned in Caldor Fire released from hospital

“Today is an important day and it’s a very good day. Richard has been here 30 days exactly. It’s time for him to come home and be with his family.”

PATTERSON, Calif. — Stanislaus County firefighter Richard Gerety finally made his way home on Thursday after 30 days of hospitalization.

Gerety, a volunteer firefighter with the West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns across 20% of his body while fighting the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. Gerety was taken to a burn center at UC Davis Medical Center for treatment with burns on his hands, the back of his arms, and his legs, which stretched from the groin area to the top of the boot.

UC Davis Medical Center said Gerety had fallen into a stump hole that was filled with hot ash.

"He loves fire. He has been itching to go on the strike team. As soon as he got the call, he was finally going out. It was get the stuff and go," his wife Jennifer Gerety previously told ABC10 about her husband's enthusiasm to work the Caldor Fire.

Gerety underwent skin grafting back on Sept. 1 and was said to be in good spirits during his stay. His injuries required repeated skin grafts.

“I knew he was in good care. I can’t thank UC Davis enough for everything they have done. It’s amazing what they are capable of doing,” said Jeff Gregory, fire chief for the West Stanislaus Fire Protection District.

Gregory made his was back home to his wife and 2-year-old son on Thursday. But his firefighter family made sure he got the hero's welcome. Members of the fire district surprised him with a fire engine to take him back home to Patterson in style.

“Today is an important day and it’s a very good day. Richard has been here 30 days exactly. It’s time for him to come home and be with his family,” Gregory said.

