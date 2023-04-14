The key to staying calm while watching sports

Research shows some sports fans have extreme reactions to the outcome of a game.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Research shows watching sports can have physical and psychological consequences for some fans. It can lead to domestic violence, erratic behavior, and even heart attacks.

It also affects eating habits. People ate 16% more saturated fats after their team lost, but people ate 9% healthier after a win.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins shared the key to staying calm if you're planning to watch the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in round one of the NBA Playoffs. He says you should have an idea of what your reaction will be in either outcome.

"This is a practice of mindfulness, mindfulness is a practice of recognizing your own emotions, and getting ahold of that, but really having a focus on controlling those things that you can control. If you can't, you just got to let it go, and move on. That's the key thing. No matter what the outcome is, you have to understand that for the most part as fans, we don't have any role directly with the outcome," said Hopkins.

He said it's great to cheer, support and have a great time but remember no matter what happens, there will be a next time.

