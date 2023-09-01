Stockton families struggle to get help from the city with home flooding

Homeowner Fidel Obledo is facing these flood waters as they come into his driveway, through the garage and into a pair of rooms in his home.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton is just one of many Northern California cities seeing the effects of the atmospheric river over the past couple of weeks.

From trees falling to thousands of power outages across the region, one neighborhood is getting the brunt of these storms.

The water consistently floods several homes on West Rose Street in Stockton.

Homeowner Fidel Obledo is facing these flood waters as they come into his driveway, through the garage and into a pair of rooms in his home.

"On and on, on and on. We can't fix anything because it is going to happen again,” said Obledo.

Neighbors say in the summer of 2021 repairs were made to the street's underground drainage system, but since then, it has only caused water to back up and come right back onto their properties.

One neighbor has sandbags around his home and says water runs into his backyard and then he pumps it out into the street. He also says, in his 10 years at the home, only after the repairs were done in the street two summers ago did the flooding begin.

Homeowners Jaime Perez and his wife Corrie, moved to this neighborhood five years ago. Now they say heavy rain waters flood their backyard and make their way into their garage.

"For the last two years every winter, we're scrambling. What are we going to do now?” said Jaime Perez.

Homeowners in the neighborhood impacted by the floods told ABC10 they called the city as directed to come pump the water, instead they say nothing was pumped.

"This is the third time we flooded since the drain repairs on the street," said Corrie Perez. "Just lots of water, praying it doesn't come up into our house like our neighbors."

Fidel Obledo said a deputy director for the city's Department of Utilities also came out.

"They told us they know there's a problem under the street, but they said that there's no money to fix the problem and when they do fix it, it's probably going to be two to three years from now,” said Obledo. “We reached back to the city again today and they say ‘We are aware of the problem and we are addressing street flooding’."

The city says they encourage the homeowner to file a claim with their homeowners' insurance provider. They can also submit a claim through the Office of the City Clerk.

Watch more from ABC10: Stockton mobile home park left without power since Saturday night