Stockton Cargo SC announces schedule, tickets for inaugural season

The team will begin its inaugural season at San Joaquin Delta College in May with tickets starting at $3.50.

STOCKTON, Calif. — For the first time in just under two decades, professional soccer will be returning to Stockton this May.

In April 2022, the United Soccer League (USL) selected Stockton to host its latest women's league expansion franchise, now dubbed the Stockton Cargo Soccer Club (SC).

The team announced a schedule and ticket information for their inaugural season Tuesday.

Matches will kick off with a season opener on May 6 at 1 p.m. The game, against the Oakland Soul SC, will be held at San Joaquin Delta College, a field that the team plans to use for at least its first year.

The May 6 match will be the first USL-W game of the 2023 season league-wide.

General admission single-match tickets are now selling for $5, standing-room-only tickets for $3.50 and youth tickets for $2.50.

The team is also offering ticket packages including a season ticket for $25.

Click HERE for ticket information.

Stockton Cargo 2023 Schedule:

May 6 at 1 p.m. - Oakland Soul SC at Stockton Cargo SC

May 13 at 1 p.m. - Marin FC at Stockton Cargo SC

May 20 at 4 p.m. - Academia SC at Stockton Cargo SC

May 24 at 7 p.m. - Stockton Cargo SC at California Storm

May 27 at 3:30 p.m. - Stockton Cargo SC at SF Glens SC

June 1 at 6 p.m. - Stockton Cargo SC at Oakland Soul SC

June 3 at 1 p.m. - The Olympic Club at Stockton Cargo SC

June 7 at 1 p.m. - Stockton Cargo SC at Marin FC

June 11 at 1 p.m. - Stockton Cargo SC at Rage SC

June 24 at 1 p.m. - Rage SC at Stockton Cargo SC

June 28 at 7 p.m. - Stockton Cargo SC at Academia SC

July 1 at 1 p.m. - California Storm at Stockton Cargo SC

About Stockton Cargo SC:

The women's soccer team will join the Stockton Ports and Stockton Kings becoming the city's third active pre-professional sports franchise.

The team's colors will be "Sporting Green and Stockton Blue."

Team officials say the name pays homage to the Port of Stockton and the colors represent the city's rich Portuguese heritage and connection to the Pacific Ocean via the port.

The soccer club's logo features a cargo ship in between pitch markings.

The United Soccer League, one sanctioning level below Major League Soccer, launched the women's league in 2022 with 44 teams in the Midwest, South and on the East Coast.

In late April 2022, the USL selected Stockton for its next USL-W league franchise, only the second on the West Coast and the first in California.

The last time soccer was played on the professional level in Stockton was when Stockton's California Cougars joined the Professional Arena Soccer League in 2004 for a six-season stint before being dissolved in 2011.

