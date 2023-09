The shooting was reported in the area of North Center Street and East Lindsay Street

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif — One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton.

A Stockton police spokesperson said the shooting was reported in the area of North Center Street and East Lindsay Street around 4:30 p.m.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

No additional details have been released so far.

WATCH ALSO: