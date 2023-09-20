10-year-old girl shot in Stockton after suspect fires at home

Stockton police say a total of six people were in the residence when an unknown suspect fired at the home and hit a 10-year-old girl.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in Stockton after being shot by an unknown suspect who fired shots into a home.

Stockton police said a total of six people were at the residence in the 1200 block of Perry Avenue in the Civic District when the shots were fired, but no one else was injured.

The girl was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

There is no suspect information at this time or any additional information.

