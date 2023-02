The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Holman Road and Telstar Place.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people were shot in a Stockton shooting Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials say they believe some type of disturbance or road rage had to do with the shooting.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and appear to have non life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Officials say there is no one in custody at this time.

