Man killed after being hit by car in Sacramento

The driver of the car that allegedly hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene of the crash, officers say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The crash happened around 5:52 a.m. Saturday near Norwood Avenue and Berthoud Street. The person who was hit, described as an adult man, sustained major injuries, police say.

The Sacramento Fire Department took him to a local hospital where officers say he died from his injuries. The driver of the car that hit the man stayed at the scene.

The investigation into the crash forced the closure of Norwood Avenue early Sunday morning. The roadway has since re-opened.

