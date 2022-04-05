Proposed law named after slain Stagg High School student Alicya Reynaga aims to deter violent crimes in schools, places of worship

Senate Bill 669 would add 10 years for murder and up 4 years for any other violent crimes committed at schools and places of worship.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Elected officials from Stockton have announced legislation for a new bill that would enhance sentencing for violent crimes that target schools and places of worship in California.

Senate Bill 669 is co-sponsored by Democrat State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman and Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua. It proposes establishing the Alicya "LaLa" Reynaga Act after a 15-year-old student who was killed on Stagg High School campus in April.

Following the death of Reynaga as well as a recent church shooting in Southern California, the bill aims to create stricter punishments for those threatening the safety of places for education and worship.

The context of the bill would increase the sentencing by 10 years for murder and two to four years for any other violent crimes committed in these locations. This includes manslaughter, mayhem, kidnapping, robbery, carjacking and rape, all of which are considered federal offenses.

Officials plan to propose the bill during the upcoming session for California State Senate.

State Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach), and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar are also supporting the bill.

