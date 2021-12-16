Stockton, Tracy men among 6 arrested for Bay Area robberies targeting AAPI community

From October 2020 through September 2021, six men from the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley were allegedly involved in over 70 cases of robbery, theft or burglary.

SAN JOSE, Calif — The San Jose Police Department announced six men, including one from Stockton and another from Tracy, have been arrested following a yearlong investigation of robberies that targeted Asian-Americans in the Bay Area.

According to a press release from the department, from October 2020 through September 2021, six men from the Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley were allegedly involved in more than 70 cases of robbery, theft or burglary. The six men would target "victims of Asian descent; Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies."

During the investigation, law enforcement recovered multiple guns, including at least one ghost gun.

A ghost gun does not have a serial number and is typically assembled by the user, according to the Department of Justice.

The six men have also been charged for hate crimes, too.

"Many witnesses came forward and victims provided valuable information that assisted in identifying this prolific group," the press release said, adding "these suspects are believed to be responsible for many more robberies across the Bay Area."

The six men arrested include:

Anthony Michael Robinson, 24, of Stockton

Malik Short, 21, of Tracy

Cameron Alonzo Moody, 27, of East Palo Alto

Derje Damond Blanks, 23, of San Jose

Hassani Burleson Ramsey, 24, of Oakland

Clarence Jackson, 21, East Palo Alto

