Stockton police call for the public's help in the search for 2021 homicide suspects

The homicide cases happened in August and October of 2021.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Months after two men were killed in Stockton, police are issuing a call for the public's help in finding the gunmen in the homicide cases.

On Aug. 16, 52-year-old Clarence Calhoun was found shot in the 400 block of Garfield Street, under Stockton's Highway 4.

The deadly shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. and six months later, the gunman in the case is still not in custody, according to police. Officials are asking those with information on the case to call police or crime stoppers.

The Stockton Police Department is also asking the public for help in another homicide case that occurred over two months later.

According to police, the gunman who killed 47-year-old Percy Williams, in front of Williams' 6-year-old son, is still also on the run.

At 2:38 p.m. on Oct. 28, police found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound in his car at Weber Avenue and American Street, near the heart of Downtown Stockton.

Williams was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say Williams' six-year-old son was inside of the car at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.

Days after the fatal shooting, police released screenshots from security camera video showing what they believed to be the gunman's car driving through downtown.

Those with information on either homicide case are asked to call the Stockton Police Department or Crime Stoppers, where officials are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Those wishing to give police information can call the police department at 209-937-8377. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips through their P3 Tips Mobile App and by calling 209-946-0600.

In 2021, Stockton ended the year with 39 homicide cases.