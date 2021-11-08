Stockton police release more photos in deadly shooting of 47-year-old father

The shooting from Oct. 28 saw a 47-year-old father shot and killed while in a car with his six-year-old child.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department released more photos of the suspect vehicle in a deadly shooting.

The shooting saw a 47-year-old father shot and killed while in a car with his six-year-old child. Police said the shooting happened back on Oct. 28 near N. American Street and E. Weber Avenue. The six-year-old child was not hurt during the shooting.

On Monday, police released more photos of the suspect vehicle in the shooting. They join similar photos that the department released on Oct. 29.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600, the Stockton Police Department non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or Detective Howard or Detective Castro at (209) 937-8323.

