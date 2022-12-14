x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

2 killed in fiery crash near Stockton

Authorities do not know whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the Wednesday morning wreck.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people are dead after a fiery, head-on crash early Wednesday morning near Stockton.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge was traveling east on Mariposa Road near Kaiser Road when they allegedly allowed their car to cross the double yellow lines into the westbound lane of Mariposa Road. 

Traveling in the westbound lane around 5:10 a.m. was a Toyota, which the Dodge crashed into head-on, the CHP said. The Dodge then continued to travel in the easterly direction where it hit a metal guardrail on the edge of Mariposa Road.

The Dodge became engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. Both the driver of the Dodge and the driver of the Toyota died at the scene, officials said.

Authorities do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Witnesses and those with information are asked to call investigations at 209-938-4800 

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: 3 hospitalized in explosion at Stockton apartment building

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out