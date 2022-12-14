2 killed in fiery crash near Stockton

Authorities do not know whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the Wednesday morning wreck.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people are dead after a fiery, head-on crash early Wednesday morning near Stockton.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge was traveling east on Mariposa Road near Kaiser Road when they allegedly allowed their car to cross the double yellow lines into the westbound lane of Mariposa Road.

Traveling in the westbound lane around 5:10 a.m. was a Toyota, which the Dodge crashed into head-on, the CHP said. The Dodge then continued to travel in the easterly direction where it hit a metal guardrail on the edge of Mariposa Road.

The Dodge became engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. Both the driver of the Dodge and the driver of the Toyota died at the scene, officials said.

Authorities do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Witnesses and those with information are asked to call investigations at 209-938-4800

