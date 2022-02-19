A shooting in Stockton leaves one person dead, police say

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting took place near the area of California Street and Worth Street Saturday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a homicide near the area of California and Worth Streets that happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the area for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who was shot. Police said medics pronounced the man dead.

"Homicide detectives were called in to take over the investigation," police wrote in the post. "At this time, there is no motive or suspect information."

The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

This is the tenth homicide in the city this year.