Former Stockton police chief tapped for executive role with Sacramento County

Eric Jones has been appointed to the role of Deputy County Executive for Public Safety and Justice in Sacramento County.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Just under two months after retiring from a 10-year stint as the Chief of Police for the Stockton Police Department, Eric Jones will be taking on a new title with Sacramento County.

Jones was appointed Tuesday to the role of Deputy County Executive for Public Safety and Justice by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors. He is expected to start in late February and will report to County Executive Ann Edwards.

Sacramento County's Public Safety and Justice Department oversees the departments of Coroner, Probation, Public Defender and Conflict Criminal Defender. According to the county, the department also acts as a liaison to the Sheriff and District Attorney Offices while coordinating with the Office of the Inspector General, Superior Court, Criminal Justice Cabinet and Community Corrections Program.

City officials in Stockton say they are still searching for a replacement for Jones' previous role as Chief of Police with the Stockton Police Department. Former Assistant Chief James Chraska took the helm as Interim Chief of Police in January and remains the department's temporary leader.

Jones served as the Chief of Police in Stockton for 10 years and had been with the department for a total of 28 years. During an interview in late December with ABC10, Jones said he was unsure of what job he may pursue after retiring.

"I would like to stay involved. Involved, whether it be with, you know, staying within the criminal justice and, policies and best practices realm. What that looks like, exactly, I'm not sure yet." Jones said at the time.

In Stockton, the City Manager's Office has created a survey for residents to give input on what qualities they would like to see in their next chief of police.

A nationwide search for a new chief of police is being spearheaded by an outside human resources consulting firm contracted by the City of Stockton.

"Eric Jones is a nationally recognized advocate for principled policing, strengthening relationships between law enforcement and communities and building community trust," Sacramento County Executive Ann Edwards wrote in a statement. "We are fortunate that Eric is joining the County in this important role.”

Jones will start his new role in Sacramento County on Feb. 21.