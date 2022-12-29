'Smile of gold': Latest Stockton serial killing victim Mervin Harmon remembered as easygoing, loving father

The suspected Stockton serial killer, Wesley Brownlee, is now facing seven murder charges.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A loving father, a talented cook and an easygoing family man is how family and friends are remembering Oakland native Mervin Harmon, one of the victims in the Stockton serial killings case.

Prosecutors allege suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee shot and killed Harmon on Apr. 16, 2021, around 1:17 a.m. in Oakland.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office charged Brownlee with murder in Harmon's killing Tuesday, nearly two months after authorities arrested Brownlee on suspicion of six murders at the time.

"We heard about this serial killer person and you know, I was telling the kids to be careful when going out at night, things like that," Tiffany Lucas, the mother of Harmon's children told ABC10. "I never once thought it would be related to his case."

Shocked to learn Harmon's case was linked to the six other serial killings and one nonfatal shooting allegedly committed by Brownlee, Lucas says she never understood why her children's father was targeted in the first place.

"I just didn't expect it. I would have never thought that something like that would happen to him," said Lucas. "I have two girls, and they look just like him so his memory will always be alive in my house."

For more than a year and a half, Lucas and others were terrified due to a lack of answers in the case.

"It always was just terrifying to have to live like that, you know, not knowing what was the reason or who the person was," said Lucas. "So this does bring a little bit of relief, the fact that the person has been brought to justice. But at the same time, it does not take away the pain of what happened."

According to Lucas, Harmon was homeless at the time of the fatal shooting, hopping from a local shelter to the homes of family members to sleep.

Holding on to memories and photos of the 39-year-old is how Lucas and other family members are now forced to remember him.

"He was hilarious. He was easygoing. He was a really good cook," said Lucas. "Like I always say, he had one of the best smiles I've ever seen. Smile of gold, golden smile."