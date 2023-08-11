Mountain lion spotting in San Joaquin County neighborhood prompts warning

MORADA, Calif. — A mountain lion was spotted in San Joaquin County, prompting officials to put out a warning late Friday night.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents in the Morada area just outside of Stockton due to a mountain lion in a backyard on La Loma Way near Los Cerritos Drive.
Residents are advised to bring their animals inside and stay inside themselves.
Officials say the mountain lion is not aggressive and there is no threat to the public.
