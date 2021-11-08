'He was screaming for help' | Stockton family seeks help, justice in killing of teenager

17-year-old Anthony Morones was shot and killed at the Sierra Vista housing complex on May 18 this year

STOCKTON, Calif — A Stockton family is hoping someone holds the one tip that will bring them justice and solve the cold case killing of 17-year-old Anthony Morones.

"He was like my baby, very loving, kind," said Rachel Gonzales, Morones' aunt.

The deadly shooting happened at the Sierra Vista housing complex in South Stockton. It was May 18, a Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Gonzales says her nephew was staying at her home that night on 11th Street near Viva Place. He was supposed to stay in, but instead, he went out walking with a friend. A short time later, he was shot and killed.



Gonzales had just left and returned to hear the devastating news.



"My kids found him a door away from my home. And it's very heartbreaking to see your kids, because they suffer from a nightmare," Gonzales said.

Juanita Gonzales, Morones' mother, said her child asked to be taken to the hospital, but didn't survive the gunshot wound to his chest.

On Monday, Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva said authorities don't have any suspect information about the shooter or a motive.

Still, the family is seeking help from the community as they try to find his killer.

"People in the Vista, you guys have cameras out there. Please, give it to the detectives so we can know what really happened to Anthony," said Morones' grandmother, Rachel Gonzales, who shares the same name as her daughter.

Morones' family describes him as someone who was loving, respectful, loved working on cars and loved to rap.



"I hate to see my sister hurt, her kids. We're all hurting," said aunt Rachel Gonzales.

If anyone has any information that could lead to an arrest, they could be eligible for up to a $10,000 reward. People can remain anonymous by calling "Stockton Crime Stoppers" at 209-946-0600.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: