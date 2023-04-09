Stockton Police arrest second suspect in shooting of sergeant

Jail records show that Brandon Rogers' charges include two counts of attempted murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department have arrested a second suspect in connection to the shooting of a police sergeant in August, the department announced Saturday.

According to police, on Thursday, officers arrested 19-year-old Brandon Rogers in connection to the shooting.

On Aug. 2, a police sergeant was shot in the chest and shoulder following a chase that ended near the intersection of March Lane and El Dorado Street.

Authorities say the sergeant is back at home, recovering from the shooting.

Within hours of the shooting, a SWAT team arrested 20-year-old Sunthawon “Benny” Savon. He was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and attempted murder of the police sergeant.

Nearly a month later, officials released sketches of two remaining suspects and video of them allegedly leaving the scene of the shooting.

Jail records show Rogers was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm, promoting a criminal street gang, larceny and attempted murder.

He is expected to appear in San Joquin County court for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bail is not allowed.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, officials said that the investigation is still active and called on the community for help.

Witnesses or people with information are asked to call the Stockton Police Department's Investigation Division at 209-937-8323.

Watch more from ABC10: Suspect in Stockton shooting of police sergeant arraignment | Latest