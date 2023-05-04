Stockton Ports prepare to take on Modesto Nuts in home opener

With a new general manager and a new ticket plan, the Single-A team is hoping to fill seats at Banner Island Ballpark starting Thursday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — With birds chirping overhead and sunlight beaming down, slowly warming the green grass at downtown Stockton's Banner Island Ballpark, crews prepare the diamond for the start of the Stockton Ports' 2023 season.

For the team's new general manager Jordan Fenneck, spring was undoubtedly in the quiet air Wednesday, but by Thursday, he expects cheering and flying baseballs to return to the 5,200-capacity ballpark as well.

"I mean how can you not be romantic about baseball season," said Fenneck as workers raked the diamond behind him. "There's something about this beautiful weather that really gets you excited for baseball."

Just as excited as Fenneck were fans who stopped by the ticket office Wednesday to reserve their seats in advance for the team's home opener scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

The Ports, a single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will take on the Modesto Nuts. Tickets start at $11.

"We have an opening weekend bash that we're really looking forward to and we're really excited to get the community out here," said Fenneck. "Banner Island Ballpark is one of the most beautiful parks in the California League and it's right here in the backyard."

Beyond opening night, Fenneck says the team has plenty of attractions and new additions to keep fans coming back. Among the new additions are $90 five-game and $170 10-game ticket plans.

The plans come with tickets to the team's firework shows and giveaway nights, free food vouchers for each game, free parking for each game and a Stockton Ports hat.

"The Ports are an incredible part of the Stockton community. We always have been and I think always will be a staple in this city," said Fenneck, who grew up in Stockton. "Providing high-quality baseball at an affordable price is something that not many towns have, so being able to do that in my hometown is something that's really important to me."

As for the action on the field, Fenneck says the team is also ready for the seats at Banner Island to fill up.

"The team has been looking good. They came out of spring training hot, we had an exhibition game the other night and they looked really good. We have some excitement around the team and around the organization," said Fenneck. "People can expect an incredible year filled with a lot of fun promotions, a lot of firework extravaganzas and affordable family fun here at the ballpark."

