Stagg High temporarily locked down after homeless man seen walking near campus

Police were told the man appeared to have a weapon, but couldn't determine whether he actually had one from security video.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stagg High School campus was temporarily locked down Tuesday afternoon after getting a report of a man near campus possibly with a weapon.

Stockton Unified School District's Department of Public Safety said there was a homeless man walking along the north side of Rosemary Street near the school, but despite a search, police couldn't find him. Police were also not able to determine whether he actually had a weapon from school security video.

Officials said they were told by a witness that the man appeared to have a weapon and a black trash bag while he was walking near the campus.

The lockdown happened just after 3 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes.

Additional security monitors were assigned to the school and district police officers are also on campus. The area has also seen additional fencing and patrols. District officials are working with the Stockton Police Department and said they are aware that there are a number of homeless people in the area.

“We will do everything in our power to keep our campuses safe and healthy to provide an optimal learning environment for our students. They deserve it,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Traci E. Miller.

The incident at Stagg High School follows months after the deadly stabbing of Alycia Reynaga in April and days after an incident where a homeless man hopped a fence at the campus' football and track field.