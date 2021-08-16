Funds for new classrooms, expanded enrollment secured for Stanislaus State's Stockton campus

The money comes from the 2021-22 budget signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stanislaus State University is set to receive $54 million to help improve the Stockton campus, bringing in some new classrooms, and expanded enrollment for the site.

The money comes from the 2021-22 California budget that was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a news release from Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua, he said the money will support capital enhancements, like the new classrooms, and will also expand enrollment by 115 full-time students.

“Investing in our students and higher education has shown to pay dividends down the line," Villapudua said in a statement. "These prioritizations help to prepare them to play an active role in our future workforce and fuel our economic prosperity for generations to come.”

Noted as another champion of the effort, Sen. Susan Eggman said the investment was something she made a priority.

"This is more than a building; it is a catalyst for dreams and an economic boost for the city," Eggman said, in part, in a statement. "This investment will create real educational and economic opportunities in the very near future while building further momentum for a full CSU Stockton!”

Uses for the funding include expanding programs and majors at the Stockton campus, enhancing the Acacia Building, developing a new facility, and renovating the historic Magnolia Manson.

“An investment in education in Stockton reaches far beyond the graduates. The higher number of college graduates affirms that Stockton is a place to expand business with an educated workforce and draws new employers and organizations to the city,” said Patrick Johnston, former California State Senator and chair of the Stockton Campus Site Authority.

