21-year-old man dies in Stockton shooting

The Stockton Police Department said they found the man in the early morning hours of Nov. 7 at Sutter Street and First Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after an overnight shooting on Nov. 7.

Police received calls of a person who was shot at Sutter Street and First Street around 12:45 a.m.

They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. There is no suspect information or motive right now.

Stockton Police Department suggests anyone with more information to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

ABC10 will keep you updated once more information is received.

