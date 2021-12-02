Stockton man who allegedly had eight explosive devices, including pipe bombs in his home, arrested

The neighborhood was evacuated as San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies searched the home on Bristol Avenue.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Officers have arrested the man who forced several homes in a Stockton neighborhood to be evacuated because he was in possession of several multiple devices.

Michael Harper, 45, was arrested and charged with three counts of elder abuse (other residents in the house), four counts of recklessly or maliciously being in possession of any destructive device or any explosive in or near any private home, and one count having any substance, material, or any combination of substances or materials with intent to make a destructive device without a valid permit.

According to the sheriff's office, Harper "sustained a great bodily injury due to igniting a destructive device and required emergency surgery due to his injuries." Harper was released from the hospital on Thursday, Feb. 11, and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office told ABC10 that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team (EOD) found at least eight explosive devices throughout the house, which is located along in the 1900 block of Bristol Avenue. Because of the number of devices found, the Lodi Police EOD team was called in to help out.

“There’s a variety, they are all man made, there’s some pipe bombs, as well as some that include fireworks attached," Deputy Sandra Mendez of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office also shared photos from the investigation that show some of the materials that Harper was allegedly using to make explosive devices. A bucket filled with a homemade explosive mixture and one of the bombs appear to have been found in the yard of the home.