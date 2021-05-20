Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln gives first virtual state of the city address

ABC10 spoke with community members closest to the issues to find out what they think is the state of the city.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln praised Stocktonians "for their grit, resiliency, and commitment to their community" in his first State of the City address since taking office in January 2021.

In a polished live-streamed video released by the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln said community members have been able to come together to take on the challenges of COVID-19, homelessness and public safety and laid out plans to revitalize the city.

"The state of Stockton is in transition," community organizer Toni McNeil with Faith in the Valley of the San Joaquin County said. "We’re still dealing with real-time issues. Real-time gun violence. Real-time unhoused. Real stuff, you know. Our stuff never stops."

Those sentiments were echoed by Krista Fiser, CEO of the Women's Center Youth & Family Services.

"Some of the challenges in Stockton remain homelessness, domestic violence," Fiser said. "And those are challenges that are similar across the state and our nation as well. They're very complex, we hope they remain at the forefront."

Fiser said employees at her organization's youth homelessness shelters were heartbroken by the loss this month of Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn, who died while responding to a domestic violence incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this extremely difficult time," Lincoln said in his address, before leading a moment of silence.

In response to the issues on community members' minds, Lincoln announced a new program with Crime Stoppers to take illegal guns off the streets, and promised to make lowering crime rates a priority.

He also outlined plans to take on homelessness and use emergency COVID funding.

"Stockton, this is our pathway forward," Lincoln said at the conclusion of his address. "Working together to solve the critical issues facing our city as One Stockton."