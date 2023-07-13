Video released in police shooting of an armed man in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department released video from police body cameras, businesses and city cameras.

STOCKTON, Calif — New video was released in the police shooting of an armed man in Stockton.

The video was released in connection to a shooting that happened on June 5 near Hammer Lane and Mariners Drive. Stockton police said a man was armed with a handgun and was trying to stop a vehicle near Sturgeon Road and Mariners Drive. Another person also reported seeing the man running at a vehicle in the roadway.

In a video news release, two 911 calls on the incident were included.

"But there's oncoming traffic and he started running to the oncoming traffic, and the closer I got, I seen that he has a gun and he was trying to stop the car. The guy, the car kept driving," the 911 caller said.

Video from the news release shows the suspect pulling out what appears to be a gun and pointing it toward a passing car.

Officers found the man armed with a gun when they responded.

Police said the suspect removed what appeared to gun from his waistband and dropped it on the ground before putting his hands over his head. However after commands were given, police said the suspect reached down, grabbed the gun, and started running and pointing the gun at officers.

The suspect was hit multiple after police opened fire. No other injuries were reported.

Once police approached the suspect, he was put in handcuffs and they recovered the gun, a Glock 9MM, near him.

He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified him as Jaden Durand Mixon, 20 of Antelope. Police also identified the involved officers as Gianni Azevado, hired in 2019, and Officer Brian Tualla, hired in December 2021.

Officer-Involved Critical Incident June 4, 2023 Officer-Involved Critical Incident June 4, 2023 CRITICAL INCIDENT VIDEO RELEASE: The following critical incident video release is regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred at W Hammer Lane/Mariners Drive on June 4, 2023. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Posted by Stockton Police Department on Thursday, July 13, 2023

