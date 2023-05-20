x
Stockton

1 person killed in Stockton shooting

Officials say a 40-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: ABC10

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was hurt after a shooting in Stockton Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. 

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Scotts Avenue and Aurora Street. 

Officers are on scene investigating. 

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. 

