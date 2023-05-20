1 person killed in Stockton shooting

Officials say a 40-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was hurt after a shooting in Stockton Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Scotts Avenue and Aurora Street.

Officials say a 40-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are on scene investigating.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento Police officer involved in midtown shooting