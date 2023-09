The shooting happened at the 4500 block of Shelley Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was shot and taken to the hospital in Stockton Wednesday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The shooting happened at the 4500 block of Shelley Court just before 6 p.m. Once officers were on scene, they say they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police are investigating in the area and no further information is available at this time.

WATCH MORE: 2 hospitalized after a reported shooting in Sacramento