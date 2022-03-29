Stockton triple shooting suspects appear in court

21-year old Jose Trujillo-Pacheco and 23-year old Rodolfo Vital stood side-by-side in court Tuesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men accused in a triple shooting in Stockton that injured a 9-year old boy were arraigned in court Tuesday.

21-year old Jose Trujillo-Pacheco and 23-year old Rodolfo Vital stood side-by-side with their hands in shackles in San Joaquin Country Superior Court in downtown Stockton.

Both face several attempted homicide and weapons charges, as well as child endangerment, in the 33-page complaint filed by the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

When both were asked by the judge if they understood the charges, both replied “Yes, your honor.”

Both agreed to be represented by a public defender.

The two men were arrested for this past Saturday’s triple shooting on Searchlight Avenue in southeast Stockton.

Three people, two adult men and a 9-year old boy, were shot in broad daylight while sitting in a pick-up truck.

Police say the motive is not known, but the shooting wasn't random.

Resee Ware, the mother of 9-year old Amontee Ware, told ABC10 how her son is doing.

The identical twin of brother Amari, Amontee was flown Saturday to UC Davis Medical Center. Shot multiple times, he has tentative surgery set for Thursday on his jaw. Doctors are also focusing on a cardiac artery.

He facetimed with his twin brother, his mother adding he was visibly excited despite being in pain.

Meantime, it turns out defendant Jose Trujillo Pacheco was also on probation for a disclosed crime at the time of the shooting.

The arraignment was continued for both men for next month.

No bail remains in place for both defendants.