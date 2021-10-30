x
Woman dies after hitting a tree and flipping her vehicle in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department said the woman hit a tree and overturned. Two other people in the vehicle were hurt.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department said a woman is dead, and two others are hurt, following a crash Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. SPD said in a Facebook post that the woman was driving when she hit a tree and overturned near Filbert Street and Acacia Street in Stockton.

Police say the woman was in her 20s. The other two people who were hurt are expected to survive.

