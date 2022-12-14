Stockton teen arrested after armed home invasion in Lodi

Officials say 911 callers reported hearing gunshots during the home invasion, but no injuries were reported

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager suspected in a home invasion that 911 callers said involved gunshots is now in custody, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

At around 9:50 a.m. Dec. 6, Lodi Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Anderson Drive for reports of a home invasion. Several 911 callers reportedly told dispatchers they heard gunshots during the home invasion and the suspect was armed with a rifle.

After responding to the scene, officers said they found the victims who were uninjured. The suspect got away from the scene but was identified by investigators as a 16-year-old male.

California Highway Patrol officers found him Tuesday during a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Waterloo Road in Stockton. Lodi detectives served a search warrant at the teen's home in Stockton and said they found evidence of the crime.

Officials do not believe the home invasion was random. The teenager who was arrested is the only suspect identified as being involved in the case.

Those with information can call authorities at 209-333-6727.

Watch more San Joaquin County stories from ABC10: Yelp ranks Waterloo restaurant on list of top 30 German restaurants