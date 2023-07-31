Tahoe National Forest to enact fire restrictions starting Aug. 1

The restrictions go into effect as California enters peak wildfire season

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Tahoe National Forest is set to implement stage 1 fire restrictions Tuesday as California enters peak wildfire season.

High fire danger due to persistent hot and dry weather have prompted the restrictions in the Tahoe National Forest, which covers much of the area north and west of Lake Tahoe.

Under the restrictions, the public can still have campfires, but only in designated fire rings within designated campgrounds and day-use sites but not anywhere else.

The following are prohibited from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1, according to the Forest Order:

• Building or maintaining a fire, campfire or charcoal briquette fire outside of established fire rings within designated developed campgrounds and picnic areas

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground or recreation area, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

• Operating an internal combustion engine off paved, gravel or dirt National Forest System roads and trails, except within the Prosser Pits Developed Off-Highway Vehicle Area and boats on a water surface

“Implementing fire restrictions is a proactive measure to ensure we as fire managers are doing our part to prioritize the safety of those that choose to live and recreate on the Tahoe National Forest,” said Fire Management Officer Kyle Jacobson. “Restricting fires in undeveloped areas helps protect our forest and surrounding communities during these overly dry and hot periods each year.”

The Forest Service reminds visitors to remain vigilant of potential fire starting activities no matter the season.