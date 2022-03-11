Police arrest suspect in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl at park in Merced

Police say the teenage victim was not injured in the sexual assault.

MERCED, Calif. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a Merced park Friday night.

Officials with the Merced Police Department say Robert Harris, 31, groped a 13-year-old girl on a private area as he walked past her near a soccer complex at Merced's McNamara Park.

The sexual assault happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday. Officers found Harris at the park minutes after the incident. He was booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child.

Officers say a felony warrant had been issued from an agency outside of Merced County for Harris' arrest. The teen victim did not sustain any injuries during the assault.

Police are asking witnesses or those with information to come forward to investigators by calling 209-388-7713 or emailing chaveze@cityofmerced.org.

