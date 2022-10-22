More than 1,000 Placer County residents without power

Power is estimated to be restored by 8 p.m. and PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected. The outage began around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

Power is estimated to be restored by 8 p.m. and PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

The power utility issued warnings from some northern California communities due to potential public safety power shutoffs that were expected Saturday because of forecasted weather conditions that could cause fires to start and spread easier.

Placer County was not included in the list of areas where public safety power shutoffs were forecasted.

