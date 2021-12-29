No charges for Truckee man that allegedly threatened Wheatland High School on social media

The tweet by the Truckee man was "reckless, but not criminal under California law," Yuba County District Attorney's Office says.

WHEATLAND, Calif. — The Yuba County District Attorney's Office declined to file criminal charges against 22-year-old Truckee resident Dominic White who was arrested after allegedly making threats against Wheatland Union high school nearly two hours away from his hometown.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, White posted on Twitter in response to the allegations that Wheatland High School students had posed for pictures with Nazi symbols drawn on their bodies stating, "who's down for shooting up Wheatland High."

Just moments after posting the tweet, White deleted it, but the Wheatland Police Department was able to quickly track the deleted tweet back to White.

According to a press release this afternoon from the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, White told officers that, "he did not intend to scare anyone, he was just venting his anger."

The California Legislature has chosen not to create a crime that would impose criminal penalties on Dominic White. In the state, crimes are defined by the Legislature.

"The tweet by Mr. White was inflammatory and dangerous given the mass killings that have become all too common on campuses in our country, but the evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that White intended his ill-advised question to the Twitterverse to be taken as a threat," Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

