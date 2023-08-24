Tracy police say shelter-in-place lifted after situation resolved

The Tracy Police Department was near Lasata Drive and Reids Way

TRACY, Calif. — Police said a situation in Tracy was resolved peacefully after residents were asked to shelter in place during an incident Thursday.

The Tracy Police Department was near Lasata Drive and Reids Way. People were asked not to travel through the area.

It's still not clear what police were investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

