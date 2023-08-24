x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tracy police say shelter-in-place lifted after situation resolved

The Tracy Police Department was near Lasata Drive and Reids Way

More Videos

TRACY, Calif. — Police said a situation in Tracy was resolved peacefully after residents were asked to shelter in place during an incident Thursday.

The Tracy Police Department was near Lasata Drive and Reids Way. People were asked not to travel through the area.

It's still not clear what police were investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: Solano County residents sent survey after mystery company buys land in the area

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out