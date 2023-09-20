Why doesn't Transparent California post employees' pensions? | Why Guy

If you want to know what all state employees earn and their total income packages, it’s easily available online at Transparent California.

SACRAMENTO, California — We from time to time at Why Guy headquarters get questions about what legislators earn and what kind of a retirement or pension they have.

Some folks who write in say there seems to be a shroud of secrecy regarding what is going on at the capitol and why can’t we find out? OK, here’s what’s up.

If you want to know what ALL state employees earn and their total income packages, it’s easily available online at Transparent California. Type in the person's name and there you go.

Now another question from Chris Grenz in Lodi is “Why aren’t the pensions of elected officials posted on that same website? Would love to know how their pensions stack up against the average folk!"

According to CalPERS spokesperson Mike Osborn, they "provide all pension information to Transparent California. What they post on their website is completely up to them."

“In 1990. Prop 140 banned pensions for state lawmakers who were elected after November 6, 1990," according to Transparent California spokesman Robert Fellner.

So, while you can find out what your next-door neighbor who works for the state earns in salary, you won’t find any information about legislator pensions on Transparent California. They went away almost 33 years ago.

