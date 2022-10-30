'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California

Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins Amtrak routes are being impacted by the delays.

RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter.

Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the delays.

All rail traffic in the Richmond area was stopped at one point due to the incident. Officials have not released additional information regarding the incident.

At 11:14 a.m. Sunday, Amtrak's San Joaquins system posted to Twitter saying that due to a trespasser incident near Richmond, BART would honor tickets between Richmond and San Francisco until 1:30 p.m.

More than an hour later, at 12:37 p.m., Amtrak's Capitol Corridor system Tweeted saying one track had re-opened near Richmond. Many train routes impacted, which include Trains 710, 714, 728 and 733, are running one hour late.

ABC10 has reached out to Amtrak for additional details.

