Tuolumne deputies need help finding man accused of soliciting minors for sex

Detectives say he handed a minor a business card with suggestive language on it during a school fundraiser, and then tried to speak with students on the street.

SONORA, Calif. — Tuolumne County deputies need help finding a man wanted for soliciting minors.

The sheriff’s office says detectives started investigating Schmitz Thursday for contacting minors with sexual intent.

The first time was reported Sept. 23 by Sonora Union High School staff when he allegedly contacted minors at a school fundraiser at an Applebee’s. Detectives say he gave one of the minors a business card with suggestive language on it. Then, he was allegedly contacting high school students on Washington Street.

The sheriff’s office says they believe Schmitz is targeting minors with the intent to solicit sex and he’s now wanted on charges of soliciting a minor for sex and annoying a minor.

Schmitz has brown hair, a beard and blue eyes. He’s around 6’ tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen in a light gray hoodie with dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone who sees him or knows his location can call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.