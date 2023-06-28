Turlock's Fourth of July parade | Everything you need to know

Nearly 20,000 people show up to the Turlock parade every year

Example video title will go here for this video

TURLOCK, Calif. — It wouldn't be the Fourth of July in Turlock with the classic parade and car show.

Expect downtown Turlock to be filled to the brim with spectators idling along the sidewalks cheering on the parade. It's popular event that never fails to bring the community out.

In addition to the parade, you'll have some vendors and activities on hand to help spend the day.

Turlock Parade Highlights

Organizers for the parade said the event draws in nearly 20,000 people every year. It's not uncommon to see spots "reserved" as people bring their chairs to the area ahead of the event.

For 2023, there are 105 floats in the parade and roughly 200 cars scheduled for the car show.

The parade runs down Main Street in downtown Turlock, generally starting near the Post Office and ending near Turlock City Hall on Broadway.

The parade takes place July 1 and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fourth of July fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, and never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and Roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

WATCH ALSO: