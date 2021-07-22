Man arrested for child pornography, Turlock police say

The Turlock Police Department said that 26-year-old Vy Timmy Tuy was arrested after a two-month investigation.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police arrested a man on child pornography charges after a two-month long investigation on Thursday, July 22.

Police arrested 26-year-old Vy Timmy Tuy after leads on three cyber tips they received on May 20 led them to his home in the 1300 block of Geer Road, according to a Facebook post from the Turlock Police Department.

Detectives with the High Tech Crimes unit interviewed Tuy on July 17 at his home and said they found additional evidence while they were there. Tuy was taken into custody with the police department without incident on Thursday.

Tuy is facing three separate felony child pornography charges, according to the Facebook post. No local victims were identified during the Turlock Police Department's investigation.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call Detective Timothy Redd at the Turlock Police Department at 209-664-7325.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Man found dead in Sacramento neighborhood near American River Parkway