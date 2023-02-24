Tips for braving unsafe weather, road conditions

Storm systems can cause wet, icy and snowy roads — leading to dangerous conditions. But, there are ways drivers can protect themselves and their property.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Whether traveling in the mountains, foothills, delta or valley, drivers are bound to be impacted by Northern California’s most recent winter blast.

Ben Palmer is a spokesperson for State Farm Insurance and he says one of the best things a person can do is be proactive.

“Talk to your agent beforehand and make a plan, make sure you understand what's covered,” he said.

He suggests taking photos of your home, car and other belongings now so your claim process — should you need it in the future — is smoother.

Folks should also think about what and where they’re responsible if accidents or injuries do happen.

“For instance, with the snow and with the hail and all and the icy coverage, it may be the city's responsibility or the town, if you're in a town, or it might be the homeowners responsibility to clear out that snow and ice,” said Palmer. “Understanding the nuances of the town, or the village, or the city that you live in is definitely key.”

For example, Truckee’s rules for snow removal on sidewalks falls under three categories generally defined by who owns a property. California law says sidewalks are expected to be in "such a condition that the sidewalk will not endanger persons or property."

But sometimes the situation is not so black and white.

“If you're up in somebody's driveway and that happens, the question becomes ‘do you have a reasonable reason to be in that person's driveway?’ So there's a bunch of different questions there,” said Palmer.

He also suggests staying prepared for any situation while on the road.

“Have supplies if you do get stuck on the side of the road, you know, making sure you have a blanket,” said Palmer.

Sometimes your insurance will cover more than you expect, like if your power goes out and the food spoils in your fridge.

“There are certain times where that can be covered by insurance depending on what it might be, up to a certain amount. That would, again, be dependent on your coverage,” said Palmer.

Here are some helpful links: