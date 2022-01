The workers were taken to Sutter Roseville Trauma Hospital with major to moderate injuries.

COLFAX, Calif. — Two line workers fell 50 feet while trying to repair electrical lines in Colfax.

Cal Fire said they responded to reports of the workers falling near Rollins Lake Road and You Bet Road.

Officials said freighters had to use stokes to get line workers to an ambulance due to their remote location and the road conditions in the area.

