Vacaville hosts MCE workshop ahead of council vote

Vacaville's city council is set to vote whether to opt-in to MCE and replace PG&E in June. The city held an educational workshop Thursday to get community input.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville city council is gearing up for a June vote to opt-in or out of replacing PG&E power with a clean energy not-for-profit public agency.

An educational workshop for residents to learn more about MCE, formerly known as Marin Clean Energy, was held Thursday before the council decides if they will opt-in and partially replace PG&E.

MCE says they work to “confront the climate crisis by eliminating fossil fuel greenhouse gas emissions, producing renewable energy and creating equitable community benefits.”

The program already exists in communities in Contra Costa, Marin, Napa and Solano counties — Fairfield opted-in last year.

During the meeting, residents expressed concerns about MCE’s cost as opposed to PG&E’s, how owning or leasing solar panels impacts bills and the main difference between MCE and the status quo.

MCE Senior Community Development Manager Sebastian Conn says the clean energy company may not always cost less than PG&E, but gives customers more options about their power.

"This is really about having choice in your power. At the end of the day, we want to ensure customers have a choice in where their power is coming from... We think that’s a benefit," said Conn. "We control our rates as best we can so you're getting the best cost as a customer."

Those rates would come in three options for Vacaville residents if council decides to opt-in.

“Deep green” MCE energy, made up of 100% renewable energy

“Light green” MCE energy, made up of 60% renewable energy

PG&E energy, made up of 49% renewable energy

"I don’t promise we’re going to be cheaper than PG&E,” said Conn. "(But) we have been less expensive than PG&E about half the time."

He says the cost may not be too different than what customers are already paying, but it would look different on their bill.

Current PG&E bills have a line named "current electric charges" — if Vacaville and customers opt-in and use MCE, the bill will separate generation and delivery charges.

Opting-in to MCE will only change where customers get their energy, not how — meaning PG&E will still deliver energy and maintain the infrastructure.

More information about MCE, including an FAQ put together by the city, can be found HERE.

For Vacaville to even opt-in to MCE, city council will have to pass a resolution, ordinance and memorandum of understanding before June 30, the mayor would have to sign an MCE agreement, a technical analysis has to be completed and more.

Vacaville residents have other opportunities to voice their thoughts on this topic and get more information at the next educational workshop scheduled for May 16 in-person at 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Ulatis Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Dr.

